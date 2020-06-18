All apartments in Shaker Heights
3572 Chelton Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 12:43 PM

3572 Chelton Road

3572 Chelton Road · (216) 208-8127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3572 Chelton Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Moreland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
To Schedule a Viewing Click The Link Below

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1819480?source=marketing

Section 8 WELCOME!
Charming 5BD (2nd and 3rd floor living) with wood floors and nice updates!
New Kitchen with appliances.
Dining Room with original built-ins.
Opens to Large Living Room with fireplace feature.
3 nice size Bedrooms on 2nd floor with Full Bath-tub/shower.
3rd floor features 2 additional bedrooms with a separate sitting area.
Shared large Basement with laundry hook-up and storage. Front porch.
Sec. 8 and VOUCHER Programs- WELCOME!

For more information, email Beverly@iip-management.com
OR Call/Text 216-369-7644

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3572 Chelton Road have any available units?
3572 Chelton Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3572 Chelton Road have?
Some of 3572 Chelton Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3572 Chelton Road currently offering any rent specials?
3572 Chelton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3572 Chelton Road pet-friendly?
No, 3572 Chelton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaker Heights.
Does 3572 Chelton Road offer parking?
No, 3572 Chelton Road does not offer parking.
Does 3572 Chelton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3572 Chelton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3572 Chelton Road have a pool?
No, 3572 Chelton Road does not have a pool.
Does 3572 Chelton Road have accessible units?
No, 3572 Chelton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3572 Chelton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3572 Chelton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3572 Chelton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3572 Chelton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
