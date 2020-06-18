3572 Chelton Road

Amenities
Section 8 WELCOME!
Charming 5BD (2nd and 3rd floor living) with wood floors and nice updates!
New Kitchen with appliances.
Dining Room with original built-ins.
Opens to Large Living Room with fireplace feature.
3 nice size Bedrooms on 2nd floor with Full Bath-tub/shower.
3rd floor features 2 additional bedrooms with a separate sitting area.
Shared large Basement with laundry hook-up and storage. Front porch.
For more information, email Beverly@iip-management.com
OR Call/Text 216-369-7644
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
