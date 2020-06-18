3572 Chelton Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

To Schedule a Viewing Click The Link Below



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1819480?source=marketing



Section 8 WELCOME!

Charming 5BD (2nd and 3rd floor living) with wood floors and nice updates!

New Kitchen with appliances.

Dining Room with original built-ins.

Opens to Large Living Room with fireplace feature.

3 nice size Bedrooms on 2nd floor with Full Bath-tub/shower.

3rd floor features 2 additional bedrooms with a separate sitting area.

Shared large Basement with laundry hook-up and storage. Front porch.

Sec. 8 and VOUCHER Programs- WELCOME!



For more information, email Beverly@iip-management.com

OR Call/Text 216-369-7644



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.