Shaker Heights, OH
3266 Aberdeen Rd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:03 AM

3266 Aberdeen Rd

3266 Aberdeen Road · (216) 916-7778
Location

3266 Aberdeen Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Onaway

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2063 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold.com with any questions or offers. - This home is being offered at $240,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms. Welcome to this newly renovated home located in the heart of Shaker Heights! The large open Living Room has a wood burning fireplace, high ceilings and refinished hardwood floors! There is a charming Office space off of the Living Room with built-in shelving. The home has been freshly painted in neutral tones with updated flooring throughout. The kitchen is a chef's dream, including gleaming white cabinets with an abundance of storage, granite counter tops, stainless steel dishwasher & refrigerator and new flooring. The home features 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, with an additional half bath on the main floor. The fabulous 3rd floor suite, with sitting area and full bath could be used as a Master retreat, teen suite or bonus room. A private backyard is yours to enjoy for the beautiful summer season. Other assets of this home include, newer windows, furnace and roof. Nothing to do, but move right in! For more details about this property, or to go over our other rent to own opportunities, please contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3266 Aberdeen Rd have any available units?
3266 Aberdeen Rd has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3266 Aberdeen Rd have?
Some of 3266 Aberdeen Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3266 Aberdeen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3266 Aberdeen Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3266 Aberdeen Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3266 Aberdeen Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaker Heights.
Does 3266 Aberdeen Rd offer parking?
No, 3266 Aberdeen Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3266 Aberdeen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3266 Aberdeen Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3266 Aberdeen Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3266 Aberdeen Rd has a pool.
Does 3266 Aberdeen Rd have accessible units?
No, 3266 Aberdeen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3266 Aberdeen Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3266 Aberdeen Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3266 Aberdeen Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3266 Aberdeen Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
