3266 Aberdeen Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold.com with any questions or offers. - This home is being offered at $240,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms. Welcome to this newly renovated home located in the heart of Shaker Heights! The large open Living Room has a wood burning fireplace, high ceilings and refinished hardwood floors! There is a charming Office space off of the Living Room with built-in shelving. The home has been freshly painted in neutral tones with updated flooring throughout. The kitchen is a chef's dream, including gleaming white cabinets with an abundance of storage, granite counter tops, stainless steel dishwasher & refrigerator and new flooring. The home features 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, with an additional half bath on the main floor. The fabulous 3rd floor suite, with sitting area and full bath could be used as a Master retreat, teen suite or bonus room. A private backyard is yours to enjoy for the beautiful summer season. Other assets of this home include, newer windows, furnace and roof. Nothing to do, but move right in! For more details about this property, or to go over our other rent to own opportunities, please contact us today!