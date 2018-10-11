3256 Enderby Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Updated colonial in the heart of Onaway! Available last week of June. Bright, open living room with hardwood floors, large bay window, fireplace and builtins. Formal dining room is flanked with 2 leaded glass cabinets and has French doors that open to a screened in porch. Updated kitchen with maple Kraftmaid cabinets, tumbled stone backsplash, tile flooring and stainless appliances. A cozy den surrounded by windows completes the first floor. There are 3 bedrooms on the second floor and an updated full bath. A bonus space on the third floor which could be a bedroom, playroom or office, is accessed through a bedroom on the second floor. The large, carpeted third floor also has an updated half bath. The basement has a full bath and has been waterproofed. Central air, new windows and concrete drive!Shaker Heights is one of the most sought after cities in Cleveland - tranquil, yet cosmopolitan and a distinctive suburb. The City has a national reputation for excellence in city services, architecture, natural beauty and superior public education. Short commute to downtown Cleveland. Just minutes to Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals, and Cleveland Clinic. Abundant cultural riches including many museums and the Cleveland Orchestra at University Circle, ever-growing business community and world-class health care institutions. This location is outstanding: Steps to rapid line, shopping, duck pond, library and Shaker's new Van Aken District!