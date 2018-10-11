All apartments in Shaker Heights
Find more places like 3256 Enderby Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shaker Heights, OH
/
3256 Enderby Rd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:26 PM

3256 Enderby Rd

3256 Enderby Road · (216) 407-7249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shaker Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3256 Enderby Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Onaway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated colonial in the heart of Onaway! Available last week of June. Bright, open living room with hardwood floors, large bay window, fireplace and builtins. Formal dining room is flanked with 2 leaded glass cabinets and has French doors that open to a screened in porch. Updated kitchen with maple Kraftmaid cabinets, tumbled stone backsplash, tile flooring and stainless appliances. A cozy den surrounded by windows completes the first floor. There are 3 bedrooms on the second floor and an updated full bath. A bonus space on the third floor which could be a bedroom, playroom or office, is accessed through a bedroom on the second floor. The large, carpeted third floor also has an updated half bath. The basement has a full bath and has been waterproofed. Central air, new windows and concrete drive!Shaker Heights is one of the most sought after cities in Cleveland - tranquil, yet cosmopolitan and a distinctive suburb. The City has a national reputation for excellence in city services, architecture, natural beauty and superior public education. Short commute to downtown Cleveland. Just minutes to Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals, and Cleveland Clinic. Abundant cultural riches including many museums and the Cleveland Orchestra at University Circle, ever-growing business community and world-class health care institutions. This location is outstanding: Steps to rapid line, shopping, duck pond, library and Shaker's new Van Aken District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 Enderby Rd have any available units?
3256 Enderby Rd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3256 Enderby Rd have?
Some of 3256 Enderby Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3256 Enderby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3256 Enderby Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 Enderby Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3256 Enderby Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaker Heights.
Does 3256 Enderby Rd offer parking?
No, 3256 Enderby Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3256 Enderby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3256 Enderby Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 Enderby Rd have a pool?
No, 3256 Enderby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3256 Enderby Rd have accessible units?
No, 3256 Enderby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 Enderby Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3256 Enderby Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3256 Enderby Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3256 Enderby Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3256 Enderby Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Fairhill Apartments
12700 Fairhill Road
Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Similar Pages

Shaker Heights 1 BedroomsShaker Heights 2 Bedrooms
Shaker Heights Apartments with ParkingShaker Heights Pet Friendly Places
Shaker Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OH
Lorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mercer
Moreland

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity