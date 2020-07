Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come take a look at this spacious and well cared for 1st floor unit! Complete with all appliances and central A/C. Tenant responsible for all utilities. This unit has a warm and inviting feel and renovated kitchen with room for breakfast table. Don't let this one pass you by. Quiet, long term tenant on 2nd floor. No pets. Unit comes w/ 1 garage space, an additional garage space is available for $35/month.