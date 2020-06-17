All apartments in Shaker Heights
18401 Chagrin Blvd

18401 Chagrin Boulevard · (440) 497-8058
Location

18401 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Lomond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit DOWN · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come be part of the Van Aken District revival! Be prepared to be impressed by more than 1650 sf in this first floor unit, with beautiful updates and Large rooms; Freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, over-sized kitchen, living room & dining room, three large bedrooms plus bonus room and one and half baths. The show-stopping kitchen renovation boasts brand new granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, ceramic tile flooring and brand new stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have also been updated with new ceramic tile, stylish cabinets, and granite counters. All appliances included. Just minutes to the rapid station, and easy access to shopping & dining at the crossroads of Van Aken and Warrensville Center Rd. You've got to see it to believe it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18401 Chagrin Blvd have any available units?
18401 Chagrin Blvd has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18401 Chagrin Blvd have?
Some of 18401 Chagrin Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18401 Chagrin Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
18401 Chagrin Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18401 Chagrin Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 18401 Chagrin Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaker Heights.
Does 18401 Chagrin Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 18401 Chagrin Blvd does offer parking.
Does 18401 Chagrin Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18401 Chagrin Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18401 Chagrin Blvd have a pool?
No, 18401 Chagrin Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 18401 Chagrin Blvd have accessible units?
No, 18401 Chagrin Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 18401 Chagrin Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18401 Chagrin Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 18401 Chagrin Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18401 Chagrin Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
