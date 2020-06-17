18401 Chagrin Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come be part of the Van Aken District revival! Be prepared to be impressed by more than 1650 sf in this first floor unit, with beautiful updates and Large rooms; Freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, over-sized kitchen, living room & dining room, three large bedrooms plus bonus room and one and half baths. The show-stopping kitchen renovation boasts brand new granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, ceramic tile flooring and brand new stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have also been updated with new ceramic tile, stylish cabinets, and granite counters. All appliances included. Just minutes to the rapid station, and easy access to shopping & dining at the crossroads of Van Aken and Warrensville Center Rd. You've got to see it to believe it!