Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 4-Bdrm Brick Home! Close to SO Much! Two (2) Bdrms on the 1st Floor! Two (2) more Bdrms on the 2nd Floor! Formal Living and Dining Room. Newer Eat-In Kitchen with all Appliances! Den with lots of windows and a EZ Slider which is your entry to the fenced back yard and stamped concrete patio; ready for Summer Enjoyment! Spacious and Generous Bedrooms! Two Newer Full Baths! Amazing Lower-Level with large laundry area and storage! Newer Windows, Furnace & AC for Efficient Heating & Cooling! Attached Garage and Parking Pad with New Concrete Driveway!!! Super Convenient and Desirable Location!!! Call a Realtor today! It's SO EZ2C!!!