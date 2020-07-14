Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kensington Club Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Kensington Club, located right outside of downtown Rocky River and minutes from the Lakewood border. For more information, photos and to fill out an online application, please visit our property website at kensingtonclubapt.com! To view other AZ Management properties in Rocky River, please visit oxfordcourtapts.com and beaconhillwestapt.com.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $650-$700 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $400 per pet/month
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
Parking Details: Carports, open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Kensington Club Apartments have any available units?
Kensington Club Apartments has 2 units available starting at $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kensington Club Apartments have?
Some of Kensington Club Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kensington Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kensington Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kensington Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kensington Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kensington Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kensington Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Kensington Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kensington Club Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kensington Club Apartments have a pool?
No, Kensington Club Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Kensington Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Kensington Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Kensington Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Kensington Club Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Kensington Club Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kensington Club Apartments has units with air conditioning.