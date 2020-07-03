All apartments in Pataskala
Last updated December 4 2019 at 3:40 PM

228 Stonemast Loop

228 Stonemast Loop · No Longer Available
Location

228 Stonemast Loop, Pataskala, OH 43062
Brooksedge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Stonemast Loop have any available units?
228 Stonemast Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pataskala, OH.
Is 228 Stonemast Loop currently offering any rent specials?
228 Stonemast Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Stonemast Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Stonemast Loop is pet friendly.
Does 228 Stonemast Loop offer parking?
No, 228 Stonemast Loop does not offer parking.
Does 228 Stonemast Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Stonemast Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Stonemast Loop have a pool?
No, 228 Stonemast Loop does not have a pool.
Does 228 Stonemast Loop have accessible units?
No, 228 Stonemast Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Stonemast Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Stonemast Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Stonemast Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Stonemast Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

