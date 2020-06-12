/
2 bedroom apartments
56 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pataskala, OH
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pataskala
312 Foxtail Drive, Pataskala, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1266 sqft
Redwood® Pataskala is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 1 mile of Pataskala
Last updated April 22 at 08:34pm
East Broad
Contact for Availability
Redwood Blacklick
1101 Pin Oak Lane, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1274 sqft
Redwood® Blacklick is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Broad
1 Unit Available
42 Hallowell Drive
42 Hallowell, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1173 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury apartment with attached two-car garage and private outdoor patio! Open, bright, cathedral ceilings, separate dining area and large bedrooms. Generous storage space and washer/dryer connections.
Results within 5 miles of Pataskala
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Olde Orchard
5 Units Available
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1393 sqft
Redwood Reynoldsburg is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1280 sqft
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$966
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
Last updated June 10 at 05:00pm
Central College
4 Units Available
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1377 sqft
Single-story units with walk-in closets, pantries and den spaces. Within minutes of I-270 and Hoosier Reservoir Park and close to dining, shopping and movie theaters.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Orchard
1 Unit Available
6168 Stornoway Rd S
6168 Stornaway Drive South, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1320 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Condo for rent near Mount Carmel East - Property Id: 300267 McNaughten Commons Condo, 2 bed rooms, reserved parking, laundry hook ups, fresh paint, new carpeting and fenced patio. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
East Broad
1 Unit Available
7320 E. Broad St
7320 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$779
1050 sqft
Our courteous and knowledgeable leasing staff is eager to help you find just the right home for your individual needs.
Results within 10 miles of Pataskala
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Little Turtle
14 Units Available
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Preserve South
26 Units Available
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Little Turtle
8 Units Available
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1363 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Schirm Farm
17 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1016 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Preserve South
28 Units Available
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Winchester
17 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1185 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Albany Commons
17 Units Available
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1159 sqft
Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities! Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Abby Trails
6 Units Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$852
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Preserve North
14 Units Available
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Central College
29 Units Available
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1223 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Independence Village
2 Units Available
Stratford Lakes
6611 Seahurst Dr, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
A modern community with a fully-equipped kitchen, two bathrooms in each unit, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool. On-property lakes and green space. In the Groveport Madison School District.
