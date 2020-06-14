29 Apartments for rent in Pataskala, OH with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pataskala renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
2 Units Available
Roxford Village
124 Coors Boulevard, Pataskala, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1142 sqft
Welcome to Roxford Village. Enjoy city living in this community.
Results within 1 mile of Pataskala
Last updated April 22 at 08:34pm
East Broad
Contact for Availability
Redwood Blacklick
1101 Pin Oak Lane, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1274 sqft
Redwood® Blacklick is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 5 miles of Pataskala
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1280 sqft
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 10 at 05:00pm
$
Central College
4 Units Available
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1377 sqft
Single-story units with walk-in closets, pantries and den spaces. Within minutes of I-270 and Hoosier Reservoir Park and close to dining, shopping and movie theaters.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5425 Snider Loop
5425 Snider Loop, New Albany, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
3883 sqft
5425 Snider Loop Available 07/15/20 New Albany Schools Executive Lease in The Enclave. - Pristine home on a large lot in prestigious New Albany schools. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. View walk thru video here: http://VipRentalHouses.
Results within 10 miles of Pataskala
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Central College
25 Units Available
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,148
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Little Turtle
14 Units Available
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brice
26 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Preserve South
26 Units Available
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Little Turtle
8 Units Available
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1363 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Schirm Farm
17 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Winchester
16 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
Little Turtle
11 Units Available
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$895
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Preserve North
14 Units Available
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$996
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
West Albany
2 Units Available
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1219 sqft
The Townes at West Albany is nestled into a beautiful country setting, minutes from Westerville and New Albany, two central Ohio communities with small-town character and big-city conveniences.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Little Turtle
Contact for Availability
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
$999
A charming community with private, fenced-in yards. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Easton Town Center in the New Albany School District. Elegant interiors with granite countertops and dark wood cabinetry. Beautiful views of the water.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Preserve North
14 Units Available
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,103
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1138 sqft
Spacious floorplans with ample amenities. Homes offer stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community has a pool and sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Minutes from freeways.
Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Fodor
6 Units Available
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1917 sqft
Albany Station offers maintenance free living in New Albany with two bedroom/two bathroom ranch homes as well as three bedroom/three bathroom, two-story homes.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
344 Units Available
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1078 sqft
The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Somerset
117 Units Available
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$842
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Independence Village
16 Units Available
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$858
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pataskala, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pataskala renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

