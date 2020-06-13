Apartment List
/
OH
/
pataskala
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

59 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pataskala, OH

Finding an apartment in Pataskala that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
2 Units Available
Roxford Village
124 Coors Boulevard, Pataskala, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1142 sqft
Welcome to Roxford Village. Enjoy city living in this community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pataskala
312 Foxtail Drive, Pataskala, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1266 sqft
Redwood® Pataskala is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14173 Cleveland Rd SW
14173 Cleveland Road Southwest, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly remodeled Kitchen, Large Double lot, fenced in yard. 2 Car garage. Master Bedroom downstairs, 2 Bedrooms and loft upstairs. Available July 1, 2020 (RLNE5849442)
Results within 1 mile of Pataskala
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated April 22 at 08:34pm
East Broad
Contact for Availability
Redwood Blacklick
1101 Pin Oak Lane, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1274 sqft
Redwood® Blacklick is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
East Broad
1 Unit Available
42 Hallowell Drive
42 Hallowell, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1173 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury apartment with attached two-car garage and private outdoor patio! Open, bright, cathedral ceilings, separate dining area and large bedrooms. Generous storage space and washer/dryer connections.
Results within 5 miles of Pataskala
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Olde Orchard
6 Units Available
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1393 sqft
Redwood Reynoldsburg is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1280 sqft
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$966
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 10 at 05:00pm
$
Central College
4 Units Available
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1377 sqft
Single-story units with walk-in closets, pantries and den spaces. Within minutes of I-270 and Hoosier Reservoir Park and close to dining, shopping and movie theaters.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
2865 Chatsworth Way
2865 Chatsworth Way, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2865 Chatsworth Way - Property Id: 300788 Must See! Schedule your showing today! Enjoy the beautiful large fenced yard, or the screened porch any time of day.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12038 Woodstock Avenue
12038 Woodstock Avenue, Fairfield County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1892 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Pataskala
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Little Turtle
14 Units Available
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Pine Hills
3 Units Available
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Preserve South
26 Units Available
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Little Turtle
8 Units Available
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1363 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Schirm Farm
18 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Preserve South
27 Units Available
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$958
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Winchester
16 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Abby Trails
6 Units Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$903
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Livingston - McNaughten
4 Units Available
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pataskala, OH

Finding an apartment in Pataskala that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Pataskala 2 BedroomsPataskala 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPataskala Accessible Apartments
Pataskala Apartments with BalconyPataskala Apartments with GaragePataskala Apartments with Parking
Pataskala Apartments with Washer-DryerPataskala Dog Friendly ApartmentsPataskala Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University