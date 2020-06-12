/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
41 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pataskala, OH
Redwood Pataskala
312 Foxtail Drive, Pataskala, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1266 sqft
Redwood® Pataskala is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 1 mile of Pataskala
East Broad
Redwood Blacklick
1101 Pin Oak Lane, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1274 sqft
Redwood® Blacklick is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
East Broad
42 Hallowell Drive
42 Hallowell, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1173 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury apartment with attached two-car garage and private outdoor patio! Open, bright, cathedral ceilings, separate dining area and large bedrooms. Generous storage space and washer/dryer connections.
Results within 5 miles of Pataskala
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1393 sqft
Redwood Reynoldsburg is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1280 sqft
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Central College
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1377 sqft
Single-story units with walk-in closets, pantries and den spaces. Within minutes of I-270 and Hoosier Reservoir Park and close to dining, shopping and movie theaters.
Olde Orchard
6168 Stornoway Rd S
6168 Stornaway Drive South, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1320 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Condo for rent near Mount Carmel East - Property Id: 300267 McNaughten Commons Condo, 2 bed rooms, reserved parking, laundry hook ups, fresh paint, new carpeting and fenced patio. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Pataskala
West Albany
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1219 sqft
The Townes at West Albany is nestled into a beautiful country setting, minutes from Westerville and New Albany, two central Ohio communities with small-town character and big-city conveniences.
Little Turtle
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1168 sqft
NOW LEASING : Get two months free on a 14-month lease - Restrictions Apply Find your home at the Fenimore, a stunning new community nestled in the historic suburb of Westerville.
Brice
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1016 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Downtown Johnstown
Redwood Johnstown
211 Redwood Dr, Johnstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1209 sqft
Redwood Johnstown is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Redwood Canal Winchester
8351 Dove Pkwy, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1404 sqft
A newer community set into a quiet area near parks and area shops. Apartments provide private attached garages, den space, and open floor plans. Single-story living with ample amenities.
Little Turtle
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$999
A charming community with private, fenced-in yards. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Easton Town Center in the New Albany School District. Elegant interiors with granite countertops and dark wood cabinetry. Beautiful views of the water.
Preserve South
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Little Turtle
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1363 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
Preserve South
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Winchester
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1185 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Albany Commons
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1159 sqft
Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities! Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and
Central College
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1223 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Preserve North
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1138 sqft
Spacious floorplans with ample amenities. Homes offer stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community has a pool and sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Minutes from freeways.
Preserve North
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
