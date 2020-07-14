All apartments in Pataskala
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Redwood Pataskala

312 Foxtail Drive · (202) 817-2101
Location

312 Foxtail Drive, Pataskala, OH 43062

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Sandalwood-1

$1,274

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Driftwood-1

$1,347

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,377

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Pataskala.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
Redwood® Pataskala is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $99/varies
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: none
fee: $300 per household
limit: 3
rent: $30/household/mo
restrictions: Non aggressive breed allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Redwood Pataskala have any available units?
Redwood Pataskala offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,274. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Pataskala have?
Some of Redwood Pataskala's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Pataskala currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Pataskala is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Pataskala pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Pataskala is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Pataskala offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Pataskala offers parking.
Does Redwood Pataskala have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Pataskala offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Pataskala have a pool?
No, Redwood Pataskala does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Pataskala have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Pataskala has accessible units.
Does Redwood Pataskala have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Pataskala has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Pataskala have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Pataskala has units with air conditioning.

