All apartments in Middletown
Find more places like 3510 Glencoe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middletown, OH
/
3510 Glencoe Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

3510 Glencoe Avenue

3510 Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Middletown
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3510 Glencoe Street, Middletown, OH 45042
Dixie Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Middletown. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply. Sorry - no Section 8 or other rent vouchers or subsidies.

Qualification Requirements: Household monthly gross income must be at least 3x the rent amount. Deposit (equal to rent) plus one full month's rent required before move-in. No felony convictions or eviction actions within the last 5 years. This is a drug-free and smoke-free home. Minimum 12-month lease. $35 application fee per adult, nonrefundable.

Learn how to tour this property at your convenience here:

**Here is how Rently works: https://youtu.be/8jF4T4bFtl8

**Managing agent posts listings directly to Rently -- third party sites may not display accurate amenities.

For more information about this or other available rentals we may have, contact Independence Property Management today at rentme@independencemgt.com or (937) 203-8886
Or, by visiting our website: https://independencemgt.com/

**Scam Alert: We Do Not Advertise on Craigslist**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Glencoe Avenue have any available units?
3510 Glencoe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middletown, OH.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
Is 3510 Glencoe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Glencoe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Glencoe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Glencoe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Glencoe Avenue offer parking?
No, 3510 Glencoe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3510 Glencoe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Glencoe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Glencoe Avenue have a pool?
No, 3510 Glencoe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Glencoe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3510 Glencoe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Glencoe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Glencoe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 Glencoe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 Glencoe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr
Middletown, OH 45044
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln
Middletown, OH 45042
Village East
3530 Village Dr
Middletown, OH 45005
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct
Middletown, OH 45044

Similar Pages

Middletown 1 BedroomsMiddletown 2 Bedrooms
Middletown Apartments with BalconyMiddletown Dog Friendly Apartments
Middletown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYFairborn, OHLebanon, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OH
Fort Thomas, KYDayton, KYForestville, OHTipp City, OHElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton