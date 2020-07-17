All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:15 AM

2167 Olive Ave

2167 Olive Avenue · (216) 392-0400
Location

2167 Olive Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

8 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Nicely Appointed 2nd Flr Unit to Rent on Westend of LKWD* Offering 4 Bdrms & 2 Full Bths w/ Finished 3rd Frl Inc* The Main area offers an Updated Kitchen w/ Newer Cabinetry/Counters, Newer SS Appl's, Ceramic Flrng & Pantry* It extends into a Lg Living area of Hrd wd Flrs & thick Crown Molding, that compliments the Freshly Painted walls* The Din rm offers 2 Built in China Cabs w/draws & Window Bench* Coupled is a Lg Liv rm w/ updated decorative FP, w/ Ceramic Front, Lg Mantel, Pebbled Hearth & Light Fixtures* A Lg Built in Coat Closet & Dr extends out to a spacious Front Porch* A Carpeted Hallway separates 2 sizable Bdrms w/ ample closet space & Linens Closet* The Updated 1st Full Bth Provides a Tub/Shower, Built in storage, Ceramic Flrng & newer Fixtures* A Backstair Hallway leads out to an Addt'l small porch overlooking the back & Dr extending up to a Finished 3rd Flr w/ Carpet* Providing, an updated 2nd Full Bth, w/Shower Stall, a Front Bdrm w/ loads of Closet space & 2 other rms for Office/Xtra Storage* Full Bsmt Storage, W/D Hook Up Available & Updated Electric* 1 Gar Space provided* Backyard in process of getting landscaped, INCL Exterior Updates* Tenant responsible for All Utilities & their are Pet Restrictions* Move in Ready, Close to all Highways & all the Community Offers*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

