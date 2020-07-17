2167 Olive Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Nicely Appointed 2nd Flr Unit to Rent on Westend of LKWD* Offering 4 Bdrms & 2 Full Bths w/ Finished 3rd Frl Inc* The Main area offers an Updated Kitchen w/ Newer Cabinetry/Counters, Newer SS Appl's, Ceramic Flrng & Pantry* It extends into a Lg Living area of Hrd wd Flrs & thick Crown Molding, that compliments the Freshly Painted walls* The Din rm offers 2 Built in China Cabs w/draws & Window Bench* Coupled is a Lg Liv rm w/ updated decorative FP, w/ Ceramic Front, Lg Mantel, Pebbled Hearth & Light Fixtures* A Lg Built in Coat Closet & Dr extends out to a spacious Front Porch* A Carpeted Hallway separates 2 sizable Bdrms w/ ample closet space & Linens Closet* The Updated 1st Full Bth Provides a Tub/Shower, Built in storage, Ceramic Flrng & newer Fixtures* A Backstair Hallway leads out to an Addt'l small porch overlooking the back & Dr extending up to a Finished 3rd Flr w/ Carpet* Providing, an updated 2nd Full Bth, w/Shower Stall, a Front Bdrm w/ loads of Closet space & 2 other rms for Office/Xtra Storage* Full Bsmt Storage, W/D Hook Up Available & Updated Electric* 1 Gar Space provided* Backyard in process of getting landscaped, INCL Exterior Updates* Tenant responsible for All Utilities & their are Pet Restrictions* Move in Ready, Close to all Highways & all the Community Offers*