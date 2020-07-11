Apartment List
OH
/
dublin
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:49 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Dublin, OH with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dublin apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
Residents are treated to a clubhouse and fitness center in this community. Three lakes are on-site and community events are held frequently. Located adjacent to shopping, dining and Interstate 270 access.
Results within 1 mile of Dublin
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
35 Units Available
Worthingview
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
36 Units Available
Worthingview
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,074
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
12 Units Available
Shannon Heights
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$749
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
900 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
49 Units Available
Worthingview
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1119 sqft
Gone are the days of conventional apartment living. Luxe at The Highlands apartments are everything but traditional.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
8 Units Available
Brookside Woods
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
31 Units Available
Don Scott
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1061 sqft
At Sawmill Crossing, your options are endless– one or two bedrooms, furnished or unfurnished, a short or long-term lease– the choice is yours.
Results within 5 miles of Dublin
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
14 Units Available
Worthington Green
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$927
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Mill Run
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$937
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1253 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
55 Units Available
Golfview Woods
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Results within 10 miles of Dublin
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Worthington Highlands
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$980
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$916
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
22 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
3 Units Available
Victorian Village
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$2,060
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1072 sqft
Spacious apartments located close to I-75 and I-696 near Macomb Mall and Lake St. Clair. Cable-ready units with fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
848 sqft
Current Special: Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease. Limited time only - call today! Restrictions may apply, inquire within.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
20 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,231
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Italian Village
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
Welcome to Harrison Park Apartments in Columbus, OH, the luxury community that will end your apartment search. Now leasing one, and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 705 sq. ft. to 1155 sq. ft.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
12 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
6 Units Available
Springbourne
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
16 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
City Guide for Dublin, OH

All you golf aficionados, Dublin is the city of your dreams! With numerous professional golf tournaments, and world-class golf courses, you will certainly find plenty to like in Dublin.

Spread out over three counties in central Ohio, Dublin is a hotbed of finance, headquarters to many large corporations, and a good place for those seeking to further their careers. As part one of the stops on golf’s PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament is a draw for sport lovers in general, and golf lovers in particular. More than 41,760 people call this thriving suburb home, and why not. The weather is quite predictable, with a median high of 74.3°F in August, and a chilly median of 28.6 °F in February. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Dublin, OH

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dublin apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Dublin apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

