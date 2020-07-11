21 Apartments for rent in Dublin, OH with move-in specials
All you golf aficionados, Dublin is the city of your dreams! With numerous professional golf tournaments, and world-class golf courses, you will certainly find plenty to like in Dublin.
Spread out over three counties in central Ohio, Dublin is a hotbed of finance, headquarters to many large corporations, and a good place for those seeking to further their careers. As part one of the stops on golf’s PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament is a draw for sport lovers in general, and golf lovers in particular. More than 41,760 people call this thriving suburb home, and why not. The weather is quite predictable, with a median high of 74.3°F in August, and a chilly median of 28.6 °F in February. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dublin apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Dublin apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.