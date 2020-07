Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly car wash area hot tub internet access

Aspire to higher standards at Perimeter Lakes ApartmentsThere’s a reason our residents can’t stop bragging about us. Spacious townhomes with finished basements overlook lush landscaping and serene lakes. Our enhanced clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center and interior upgrades beckon passersby to stay a while.Recognized as a premier city, Dublin is renowned for refined elegance, innovation and superior schooling. Our tranquil community rests mere moments from your workplace. With renovated social spaces, enriched finishes and stretches of nature as your backyard, Perimeter Lakes Apartments is the perfect place to call home.