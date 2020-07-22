1520 Aniko Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Lewis Center home, located in the Oak Creek neighborhood, feeds into the Olentangy School District.



The first floor features a living room, dining room, an eat in kitchen that opens up to the family room (with a fireplace and access to the back deck/yard), washer & dryer hookups, and a half bathroom. The master bedroom on the second floor has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk in closet. The other three bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the 2nd floor hallway.

The finished basement offers plenty of space for indoor recreation and storage.

The two car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.