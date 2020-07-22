All apartments in Delaware County
Delaware County, OH
1520 Aniko Avenue
Last updated January 8 2020 at 7:38 PM

1520 Aniko Avenue

1520 Aniko Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Aniko Avenue, Delaware County, OH 43035

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Lewis Center home, located in the Oak Creek neighborhood, feeds into the Olentangy School District.

The first floor features a living room, dining room, an eat in kitchen that opens up to the family room (with a fireplace and access to the back deck/yard), washer & dryer hookups, and a half bathroom. The master bedroom on the second floor has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk in closet. The other three bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the 2nd floor hallway.
The finished basement offers plenty of space for indoor recreation and storage.
The two car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

