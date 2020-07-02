1166 Lenox Court

Amenities
Spacious open floor plan with high ceilings in the foyer and great room plus an enormous loft overlooks the great room. Large eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceiling opening up to the great room. Upgraded kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas stove and glass tile back-splash.
- Newly built in 2016.
- 3100 sq.ft Heather design with beautiful upgrades
- Two-story great room includes gas fireplace
- 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, and a 3-car garage
- Large first floor master suite
- Second floor includes Loft, 3 BR, and 2BA.
- Large loft that overlooks great room
- Formal dining room/Den
- First floor laundry
- Back yard with wooded reserve and pond
- Full Basement
- Samsung Washer & Dryer
- Olentangy schools
Available immediately.
1 small pet (<25 lbs) allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent.
$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 holding fee due at time of application. Security deposit of $2,900 due within 48 hours of application approval. All security deposit and move-in fees must be paid via cashiers check or money order.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.