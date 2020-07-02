All apartments in Delaware County
Last updated August 6 2019 at 2:48 AM

1166 Lenox Court

1166 Lenox Court · No Longer Available
Location

1166 Lenox Court, Delaware County, OH 43035

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious open floor plan with high ceilings in the foyer and great room plus an enormous loft overlooks the great room. Large eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceiling opening up to the great room. Upgraded kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas stove and glass tile back-splash.

- Newly built in 2016.
- 3100 sq.ft Heather design with beautiful upgrades
- Two-story great room includes gas fireplace
- 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, and a 3-car garage
- Large first floor master suite
- Second floor includes Loft, 3 BR, and 2BA.
- Large loft that overlooks great room
- Formal dining room/Den
- First floor laundry
- Back yard with wooded reserve and pond
- Full Basement
- Samsung Washer & Dryer
- Olentangy schools

Available immediately.

1 small pet (<25 lbs) allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent.

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 holding fee due at time of application. Security deposit of $2,900 due within 48 hours of application approval. All security deposit and move-in fees must be paid via cashiers check or money order.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Lenox Court have any available units?
1166 Lenox Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware County, OH.
What amenities does 1166 Lenox Court have?
Some of 1166 Lenox Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 Lenox Court currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Lenox Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Lenox Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1166 Lenox Court is pet friendly.
Does 1166 Lenox Court offer parking?
Yes, 1166 Lenox Court offers parking.
Does 1166 Lenox Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1166 Lenox Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Lenox Court have a pool?
No, 1166 Lenox Court does not have a pool.
Does 1166 Lenox Court have accessible units?
No, 1166 Lenox Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Lenox Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 Lenox Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 Lenox Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 Lenox Court does not have units with air conditioning.
