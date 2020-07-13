Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup ceiling fan Property Amenities business center clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly cc payments conference room valet service

It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities. Our apartments feature balconies and patios with terrific views, spacious fully-equipped kitchens and dining rooms, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections. Take advantage of our amazing swimming pool and sundeck, complimentary package receiving, inviting community clubhouse, and much more. Plus, you’ll have peace of mind knowing you’ll be taken care of by our on-site maintenance and management teams. Tour our one and two-bedroom options and choose the space that matches your lifestyle.



We’re just 8 miles southwest of Downtown Columbus! Head into the city for all kinds of fun—visit Green Lawn Abbey, walk through beautiful Schiller Park, grab a drink and play old school arcade games at 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, shop at Pearl Market or catch a show at the Ohio Theatre! Near home, visit Gardens at Gantz Farm, shop Parkway Centre-North Shoppin