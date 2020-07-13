All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Collier Park

2201 Collier Crst · (833) 897-7947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH 43123
Stonebridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2435 · Avail. Jul 24

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 2461 · Avail. Sep 19

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 2262 · Avail. Jul 21

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2450 · Avail. Sep 29

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 2368 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 2384 · Avail. Jul 17

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Collier Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
cc payments
conference room
valet service
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities. Our apartments feature balconies and patios with terrific views, spacious fully-equipped kitchens and dining rooms, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections. Take advantage of our amazing swimming pool and sundeck, complimentary package receiving, inviting community clubhouse, and much more. Plus, you’ll have peace of mind knowing you’ll be taken care of by our on-site maintenance and management teams. Tour our one and two-bedroom options and choose the space that matches your lifestyle.

We’re just 8 miles southwest of Downtown Columbus! Head into the city for all kinds of fun—visit Green Lawn Abbey, walk through beautiful Schiller Park, grab a drink and play old school arcade games at 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, shop at Pearl Market or catch a show at the Ohio Theatre! Near home, visit Gardens at Gantz Farm, shop Parkway Centre-North Shoppin

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Collier Park have any available units?
Collier Park has 22 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Collier Park have?
Some of Collier Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Collier Park currently offering any rent specials?
Collier Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Collier Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Collier Park is pet friendly.
Does Collier Park offer parking?
Yes, Collier Park offers parking.
Does Collier Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Collier Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Collier Park have a pool?
Yes, Collier Park has a pool.
Does Collier Park have accessible units?
No, Collier Park does not have accessible units.
Does Collier Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Collier Park does not have units with dishwashers.
