Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage package receiving trash valet volleyball court cats allowed accessible bbq/grill courtyard

Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities. In your new home, you’ll find beautiful 9-ft ceilings, cozy fireplaces, private balconies and much more. Take advantage of amenities like our refreshing swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, inviting community clubhouse with coffee station and TV, and complimentary package receiving. We have six unique floor plans for you to explore—discover your future abode at Avalon Oaks!



Avalon Oaks puts you just 12 miles from the heart of downtown Columbus! Whether you’re staying close to home or venturing into the city, there’s plenty of entertainment options for you to take advantage of. Downtown, visit the Kelton House Museum and Garden, enjoy nature at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, walk around the Short North Arts District or grab a bite to eat at