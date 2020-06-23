967 Highland St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in Victorian Village - This beautiful Victorian home offers 1432 sq ft or fine living, updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with dramatic, open living spaces! Gorgeous, narrow Oak floors and spectacular, refinished natural woodwork. High ceilings & Mission style mantel in front Living Rm. Center Dining Rm / Family Rm and a fabulous, renovated Kitchen w/oversized Mission style cabinets & Uba Tuba Granite. Quality stainless steel appliances, plus a Carrera Marble-top Desk. 1st Floor Half Bath just off the kitchen. Three Bedrooms up with convenient 2nd Floor Laundry area. Beautifully updated Full Bath with freestanding Jetted soaking tub. Great outdoor areas with Pergola covered patio, private fenced yard and Two Car Garage. A lot of home for the money in the heart of exciting Victorian Village, a quick walk to the Short North, Arena District, OSU campus, Goodale Park. Easy access to I670, Rt 315, I70. Close to Lennox Movie Theater and Shopping,



Pets welcome



(All properties are rented as-is)



