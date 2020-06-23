All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

967 Highland St.

967 Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

967 Highland Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in Victorian Village - This beautiful Victorian home offers 1432 sq ft or fine living, updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with dramatic, open living spaces! Gorgeous, narrow Oak floors and spectacular, refinished natural woodwork. High ceilings & Mission style mantel in front Living Rm. Center Dining Rm / Family Rm and a fabulous, renovated Kitchen w/oversized Mission style cabinets & Uba Tuba Granite. Quality stainless steel appliances, plus a Carrera Marble-top Desk. 1st Floor Half Bath just off the kitchen. Three Bedrooms up with convenient 2nd Floor Laundry area. Beautifully updated Full Bath with freestanding Jetted soaking tub. Great outdoor areas with Pergola covered patio, private fenced yard and Two Car Garage. A lot of home for the money in the heart of exciting Victorian Village, a quick walk to the Short North, Arena District, OSU campus, Goodale Park. Easy access to I670, Rt 315, I70. Close to Lennox Movie Theater and Shopping,

Pets welcome

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 Highland St. have any available units?
967 Highland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 967 Highland St. have?
Some of 967 Highland St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 Highland St. currently offering any rent specials?
967 Highland St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 Highland St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 967 Highland St. is pet friendly.
Does 967 Highland St. offer parking?
Yes, 967 Highland St. does offer parking.
Does 967 Highland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 967 Highland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 Highland St. have a pool?
No, 967 Highland St. does not have a pool.
Does 967 Highland St. have accessible units?
No, 967 Highland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 967 Highland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 967 Highland St. does not have units with dishwashers.
