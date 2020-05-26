964 S Harris Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Recently renovated rental and ready for immediate move-in. This two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is located in the Wilshire Heights neighborhood. Newly installed windows to complement the nice hardwood floors throughout the unit. Freshly painted throughout and decent parking to the side and front. Short drive to US-40 where you may access 270 and 70 to get around the city. Approximately a 15-minute drive to downtown or The Ohio State University. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities and yard/lawn care work.