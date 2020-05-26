All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 964 S Harris Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
964 S Harris Avenue
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:06 AM

964 S Harris Avenue

964 S Harris Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

964 S Harris Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
Brookshire

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated rental and ready for immediate move-in. This two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is located in the Wilshire Heights neighborhood. Newly installed windows to complement the nice hardwood floors throughout the unit. Freshly painted throughout and decent parking to the side and front. Short drive to US-40 where you may access 270 and 70 to get around the city. Approximately a 15-minute drive to downtown or The Ohio State University. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities and yard/lawn care work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 S Harris Avenue have any available units?
964 S Harris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 964 S Harris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
964 S Harris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 S Harris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 964 S Harris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 964 S Harris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 964 S Harris Avenue offers parking.
Does 964 S Harris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 964 S Harris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 S Harris Avenue have a pool?
No, 964 S Harris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 964 S Harris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 964 S Harris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 964 S Harris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 964 S Harris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 964 S Harris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 964 S Harris Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing