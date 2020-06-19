96 E Patterson Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Columbus. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, storage, front porch, washer dryer, yard, and central ac. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Tim Warner at 615-296-8128 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.