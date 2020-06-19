All apartments in Columbus
96 E Patterson Ave

96 East Patterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

96 East Patterson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Columbus. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, storage, front porch, washer dryer, yard, and central ac. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Tim Warner at 615-296-8128 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 E Patterson Ave have any available units?
96 E Patterson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 96 E Patterson Ave have?
Some of 96 E Patterson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 E Patterson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
96 E Patterson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 E Patterson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 E Patterson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 96 E Patterson Ave offer parking?
No, 96 E Patterson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 96 E Patterson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 E Patterson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 E Patterson Ave have a pool?
No, 96 E Patterson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 96 E Patterson Ave have accessible units?
No, 96 E Patterson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 96 E Patterson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 E Patterson Ave has units with dishwashers.
