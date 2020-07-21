All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 933 Kyle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
933 Kyle Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:55 PM

933 Kyle Avenue

933 Kyle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

933 Kyle Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Walking through the front door and to the right is the first living area. On the main floor we have a half bathroom which makes it very convenient for guests to use. To the left there is a little hallway and there are two coat closets. Then it opens up to the second living area. The space does have a brick accent wall and a ceiling fan. Going straight back to the house is a nice size eat in kitchen, there is a sliding glass door that leads to a nice patio, fully fenced in backyard and the storage shed. Going to the second floor upstairs to the right is the master bedroom. Across from that is bedroom two and bedroom three then we have the full bathroom.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Kyle Avenue have any available units?
933 Kyle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 933 Kyle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
933 Kyle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Kyle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 Kyle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 933 Kyle Avenue offer parking?
No, 933 Kyle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 933 Kyle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 Kyle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Kyle Avenue have a pool?
No, 933 Kyle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 933 Kyle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 933 Kyle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Kyle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 Kyle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 933 Kyle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 Kyle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing