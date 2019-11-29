93 E Moler St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready for immediate move-in. NEWLY RENOVATED 2Bd/1Ba in Merion Village. Walk to German Village (5 min) and Downtown Cbus (15 min)! Steps away from S. High St where multiple restaurants, bars, and cafes are easily accessible. Great SHARED backyard space for firepit, relaxing, and cooking out.



Hardwood floors, mostly stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom. Ample on-street parking. Washer and dryer units located in basement. Large room for storage in basement. Forced hot air + window AC. NOTE: This is a duplex house with a 1bd/1ba unit above it. Backyard is a shared space for duplex.



Lease Terms (12 month term)

Rent cost: $995/mo

Utility fee: Tenants pay flat electric/gas fee $100/mo. Tenants pay flat $25/mo/person for water. Ex. 2 people ($100 gas/electric + $25 water + $25 water = $150/mo flat utility fee)

Pet policy: small non-aggressive pets are allowed. Pet fee is $20/mo per pet with no extra deposit due

Security Deposit: $995

Application Fee: $39.99 per person



(RLNE5125752)