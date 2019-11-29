All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
93 E Moler St
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

93 E Moler St

93 E Moler St · No Longer Available
Location

93 E Moler St, Columbus, OH 43207
Merion Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready for immediate move-in. NEWLY RENOVATED 2Bd/1Ba in Merion Village. Walk to German Village (5 min) and Downtown Cbus (15 min)! Steps away from S. High St where multiple restaurants, bars, and cafes are easily accessible. Great SHARED backyard space for firepit, relaxing, and cooking out.

Hardwood floors, mostly stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom. Ample on-street parking. Washer and dryer units located in basement. Large room for storage in basement. Forced hot air + window AC. NOTE: This is a duplex house with a 1bd/1ba unit above it. Backyard is a shared space for duplex.

Lease Terms (12 month term)
Rent cost: $995/mo
Utility fee: Tenants pay flat electric/gas fee $100/mo. Tenants pay flat $25/mo/person for water. Ex. 2 people ($100 gas/electric + $25 water + $25 water = $150/mo flat utility fee)
Pet policy: small non-aggressive pets are allowed. Pet fee is $20/mo per pet with no extra deposit due
Security Deposit: $995
Application Fee: $39.99 per person

(RLNE5125752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

