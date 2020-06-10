All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:10 AM

921 E 15th Ave

921 Fifteenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

921 Fifteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Easy Freeway access, on line bus. Unit is completely remodeled and very nice.
$625 monthly rent / $625deposit / $25 application fee
-No Evictions
-No Section 8
-No Pets
-Verifiable income of at least $15,000 yearly

TEXT FOR FASTEST RESPONSE
614-955-nine- nine-69

Very nice inside!

2 bedrooms 1 bath
Approx 600 sq. ft.
Tenant pays water and electric
Completely remodeled

TENANT REQUIREMENTS
No Prior Evictions
Stable and verifiable income for at least 2 years

Minimum monthly gross household income needs to be around $1400
No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 E 15th Ave have any available units?
921 E 15th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 921 E 15th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
921 E 15th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 E 15th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 921 E 15th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 921 E 15th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 921 E 15th Ave offers parking.
Does 921 E 15th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 E 15th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 E 15th Ave have a pool?
No, 921 E 15th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 921 E 15th Ave have accessible units?
No, 921 E 15th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 921 E 15th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 E 15th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 E 15th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 E 15th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

