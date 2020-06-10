921 E 15th Ave

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Easy Freeway access, on line bus. Unit is completely remodeled and very nice.

$625 monthly rent / $625deposit / $25 application fee

-No Evictions

-No Section 8

-No Pets

-Verifiable income of at least $15,000 yearly



TEXT FOR FASTEST RESPONSE

614-955-nine- nine-69



Very nice inside!



2 bedrooms 1 bath

Approx 600 sq. ft.

Tenant pays water and electric

Completely remodeled



TENANT REQUIREMENTS

No Prior Evictions

Stable and verifiable income for at least 2 years



Minimum monthly gross household income needs to be around $1400

No pets