Columbus, OH
919 S Weyant Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

919 S Weyant Avenue

919 S Weyant Ave
Location

919 S Weyant Ave, Columbus, OH 43227
Eastmoor

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Large duplex on quiet cul-de-sac. One side has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath - the other side has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Both have full basement. One parking space for each unit. This 3 bedroom unit is currently available for 995/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 S Weyant Avenue have any available units?
919 S Weyant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 919 S Weyant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
919 S Weyant Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 S Weyant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 919 S Weyant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 919 S Weyant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 919 S Weyant Avenue does offer parking.
Does 919 S Weyant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 S Weyant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 S Weyant Avenue have a pool?
No, 919 S Weyant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 919 S Weyant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 919 S Weyant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 919 S Weyant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 S Weyant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 S Weyant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 S Weyant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
