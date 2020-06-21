Large duplex on quiet cul-de-sac. One side has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath - the other side has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Both have full basement. One parking space for each unit. This 3 bedroom unit is currently available for 995/mo
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 919 S Weyant Avenue have any available units?
919 S Weyant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 919 S Weyant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
919 S Weyant Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.