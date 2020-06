Amenities

Are you searching for an easy to manage house with low taxes?Look no further! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is just waiting for it's next occupant. With new appliances(2019), bathroom remodel(2019), updated kitchen(2019), new furnace(2019), newer HWT, freshly painted and off street parking, you can move right in. Close to highways and shopping.