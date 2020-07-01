9103 Scenic View Circle

Amenities
AVAILABLE for Rent !!! LUXURIOUS 2ND FLOOR FLAT! 2000 sq ft on one level (private entrance to staircase up)! PREMIUM LOCATION with covered balcony and view of pond & fountain! 10' Ceilings! Arched doorways! Kitchen w/granite, SS appliances, breakfast bar, hi-end cabs! DEN! Art & plant niches! DELUXE Master! Spacious BR's and Laundry! Clubhouse, Pool, Fitness! Large 2-car attached garage w/extra storage. Washer/Dryer available in the apartment, No repairs will be provided tenants have an issue while using the washer/dryers.