Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

9103 Scenic View Circle

9103 Scenic View Cir · No Longer Available
Location

9103 Scenic View Cir, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE for Rent !!! LUXURIOUS 2ND FLOOR FLAT! 2000 sq ft on one level (private entrance to staircase up)! PREMIUM LOCATION with covered balcony and view of pond & fountain! 10' Ceilings! Arched doorways! Kitchen w/granite, SS appliances, breakfast bar, hi-end cabs! DEN! Art & plant niches! DELUXE Master! Spacious BR's and Laundry! Clubhouse, Pool, Fitness! Large 2-car attached garage w/extra storage. Washer/Dryer available in the apartment, No repairs will be provided tenants have an issue while using the washer/dryers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9103 Scenic View Circle have any available units?
9103 Scenic View Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 9103 Scenic View Circle have?
Some of 9103 Scenic View Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9103 Scenic View Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9103 Scenic View Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9103 Scenic View Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9103 Scenic View Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 9103 Scenic View Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9103 Scenic View Circle offers parking.
Does 9103 Scenic View Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9103 Scenic View Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9103 Scenic View Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9103 Scenic View Circle has a pool.
Does 9103 Scenic View Circle have accessible units?
No, 9103 Scenic View Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9103 Scenic View Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9103 Scenic View Circle has units with dishwashers.

