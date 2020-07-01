91 Brehl Avenue

Amenities

Single-Family Home in Franklinton with Fenced Yard and Detached Garage - This home is available for rent and our Lease-Purchase program. Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more details. NO SECTION 8. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Franklinton area is close to downtown and has many recent updates. Coming from the large "L" shaped covered front porch, you will find a spacious living room with hardwood floors, built-in shelving, ceiling fans, and access to both the dining room and family rooms. The kitchen has LVP flooring and stainless steel appliances. Completing the first floor is a full bathroom/laundry area equipped with washer and dryer, a walk-in shower, and access to the screened-in back porch/patio. The second floor consists of 3 newly carpeted bedrooms and the second full bathroom with shower/tub combo. The large, unfinished basement provides plenty of extra storage space. This home also features a fenced in yard, a large 2 car detached garage, and sits across from Cody Park and Starling School. Call Lisa at (614) 434-8406 to schedule your showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3801344)