91 Brehl Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

91 Brehl Avenue

91 Brehl Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

91 Brehl Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single-Family Home in Franklinton with Fenced Yard and Detached Garage - This home is available for rent and our Lease-Purchase program. Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more details. NO SECTION 8. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Franklinton area is close to downtown and has many recent updates. Coming from the large "L" shaped covered front porch, you will find a spacious living room with hardwood floors, built-in shelving, ceiling fans, and access to both the dining room and family rooms. The kitchen has LVP flooring and stainless steel appliances. Completing the first floor is a full bathroom/laundry area equipped with washer and dryer, a walk-in shower, and access to the screened-in back porch/patio. The second floor consists of 3 newly carpeted bedrooms and the second full bathroom with shower/tub combo. The large, unfinished basement provides plenty of extra storage space. This home also features a fenced in yard, a large 2 car detached garage, and sits across from Cody Park and Starling School. Call Lisa at (614) 434-8406 to schedule your showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3801344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Brehl Avenue have any available units?
91 Brehl Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 Brehl Avenue have?
Some of 91 Brehl Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Brehl Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
91 Brehl Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Brehl Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 91 Brehl Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 91 Brehl Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 91 Brehl Avenue offers parking.
Does 91 Brehl Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 Brehl Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Brehl Avenue have a pool?
No, 91 Brehl Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 91 Brehl Avenue have accessible units?
No, 91 Brehl Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Brehl Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Brehl Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

