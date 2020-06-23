9039 Barley Loft Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom- Lewis Center - This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home is awesome! It features a one level floor plan with a great 2 car attached garage. The fantastic kitchen features an eat in dining area that looks out onto the huge wood deck with a retractable awning, huge yard area, ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms, full basement can be utilized as additional living space, central air, and so much more! Olentangy school district!



Pets are accepted with a $250 pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.



Residents are responsible for gas, electric, and water use.



(RLNE2602878)