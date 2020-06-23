All apartments in Columbus
9039 Barley Loft Drive

Location

9039 Barley Loft Drive, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom- Lewis Center - This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home is awesome! It features a one level floor plan with a great 2 car attached garage. The fantastic kitchen features an eat in dining area that looks out onto the huge wood deck with a retractable awning, huge yard area, ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms, full basement can be utilized as additional living space, central air, and so much more! Olentangy school district!

Pets are accepted with a $250 pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.

Residents are responsible for gas, electric, and water use.

(RLNE2602878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

