902 Shaula Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage

Move in ready, end unit ranch condo for rent! Brand new paint, steam cleaned carpet, gleaming hardwood floors, granite counter top and backsplash, and washer/dryer stay for tenants. This rental features 2 bedrooms, 3 full baths (two on 1st level, one in basement), 2 car garage, and a HUGE full finished basement; it's like having another apartment down there! Open, spacious, with lots of natural light. You also have access to the clubhouse, pool, and fitness center just down the street. Great location in desirable Olentangy school district.