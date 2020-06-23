All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 902 Shaula Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
902 Shaula Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

902 Shaula Dr

902 Shaula Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

902 Shaula Drive, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
Move in ready, end unit ranch condo for rent! Brand new paint, steam cleaned carpet, gleaming hardwood floors, granite counter top and backsplash, and washer/dryer stay for tenants. This rental features 2 bedrooms, 3 full baths (two on 1st level, one in basement), 2 car garage, and a HUGE full finished basement; it's like having another apartment down there! Open, spacious, with lots of natural light. You also have access to the clubhouse, pool, and fitness center just down the street. Great location in desirable Olentangy school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Shaula Dr have any available units?
902 Shaula Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Shaula Dr have?
Some of 902 Shaula Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Shaula Dr currently offering any rent specials?
902 Shaula Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Shaula Dr pet-friendly?
No, 902 Shaula Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 902 Shaula Dr offer parking?
Yes, 902 Shaula Dr offers parking.
Does 902 Shaula Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Shaula Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Shaula Dr have a pool?
Yes, 902 Shaula Dr has a pool.
Does 902 Shaula Dr have accessible units?
No, 902 Shaula Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Shaula Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Shaula Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing