898 Carolyn Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony cats allowed garage ceiling fan fireplace

Spacious single family rental home conveniently located near I-71! Kick back and relax in the bright front living room with built in window seat and shelving. A wood burning fireplace in the dining room adds ambiance to every occasion and sets the scene for cozy meals with loved ones. Summer is right around the corner, comfortably enjoy the warmer months in the enclosed back patio with ceiling fans to keep everyone things cool no matter the weather. The privacy fenced backyard and 2 car detached garage provide space to enjoy fun in the sun and keep all your tools safely tucked away. A second living space in the partially finished basement offers extra space to accommodate any of your household’s needs. Ready for immediate move in, the only thing missing is you! Schedule a private showing today!