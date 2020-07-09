All apartments in Columbus
898 Carolyn Ave
898 Carolyn Ave

898 Carolyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

898 Carolyn Avenue, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Spacious single family rental home conveniently located near I-71! Kick back and relax in the bright front living room with built in window seat and shelving. A wood burning fireplace in the dining room adds ambiance to every occasion and sets the scene for cozy meals with loved ones. Summer is right around the corner, comfortably enjoy the warmer months in the enclosed back patio with ceiling fans to keep everyone things cool no matter the weather. The privacy fenced backyard and 2 car detached garage provide space to enjoy fun in the sun and keep all your tools safely tucked away. A second living space in the partially finished basement offers extra space to accommodate any of your household’s needs. Ready for immediate move in, the only thing missing is you! Schedule a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 898 Carolyn Ave have any available units?
898 Carolyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 898 Carolyn Ave have?
Some of 898 Carolyn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 898 Carolyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
898 Carolyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 898 Carolyn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 898 Carolyn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 898 Carolyn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 898 Carolyn Ave offers parking.
Does 898 Carolyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 898 Carolyn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 898 Carolyn Ave have a pool?
No, 898 Carolyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 898 Carolyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 898 Carolyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 898 Carolyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 898 Carolyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
