Columbus, OH
897 Heyl Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 10:24 PM

897 Heyl Avenue

897 Heyl Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

897 Heyl Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Property will be available for showing 7/28/2019. Email: gharding@dreamlivinghomes.com for details.

Attention to details is the best way to describe this beautiful updated home. Centrally located in up and coming Southern Orchards just steps away from the Children's Hospital. The home offers a spacious kitchen and dining area that opens up through French doors to a deck over looking the back yard. Hardwood floors throughout with a finished basement with washer and dryer hookup. Bluetooth bathroom speaker, farm sink, and pot-filler over the stove are some of the unique features of this home. New roof, windows and HVAC! All you have to do is move in! Agent has ownership interest in the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 897 Heyl Avenue have any available units?
897 Heyl Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 897 Heyl Avenue have?
Some of 897 Heyl Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 897 Heyl Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
897 Heyl Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 Heyl Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 897 Heyl Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 897 Heyl Avenue offer parking?
No, 897 Heyl Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 897 Heyl Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 897 Heyl Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 Heyl Avenue have a pool?
No, 897 Heyl Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 897 Heyl Avenue have accessible units?
No, 897 Heyl Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 897 Heyl Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 897 Heyl Avenue has units with dishwashers.
