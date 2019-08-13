All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 895 Higbee Dr N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
895 Higbee Dr N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

895 Higbee Dr N

895 Higbee Dr N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

895 Higbee Dr N, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY (12/8) 12:00-12:30PM***

Preferred Tenants Will Have:
Credit Score Around 600
Income 3X Monthly Rent
No Recent Evictions
No Criminal Background

*$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.

To Fill Out An Application**, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com

3 Bedroom 1 Bath home with full basement and detached garage.

We do not advertise properties on Craigslist, If this property was found on craigslist please contact us at CoreRentalsOhio.com

*Pet Fee and Pet Rent may vary.
**$30 non refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 Higbee Dr N have any available units?
895 Higbee Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 895 Higbee Dr N have?
Some of 895 Higbee Dr N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 Higbee Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
895 Higbee Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 Higbee Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 895 Higbee Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 895 Higbee Dr N offer parking?
Yes, 895 Higbee Dr N offers parking.
Does 895 Higbee Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 895 Higbee Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 Higbee Dr N have a pool?
No, 895 Higbee Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 895 Higbee Dr N have accessible units?
No, 895 Higbee Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 895 Higbee Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 895 Higbee Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing