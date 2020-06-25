890 E. Livingston Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath in Olde Town East - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath Duplex has been recently remodeled with hard wood floors throughout, The Living Room offers a beautiful decorative fireplace with mantle. The kitchen has black appliances, ceramic floors, newer counter tops. The bathroom offers ceramic flooring, all white cabinets and vanity with lots of lighting. All three bedrooms offer hard wood floors. Garage included.



This home is located within walking distance of Childrens Nationwide Hospital, Alcherny Juice & Cafe, The Great Gastropub, The Fitness Loft Center.Easy access to I-70, I-670 & I-71.



Pets Allowed



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



