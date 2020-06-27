All apartments in Columbus
886 East Livingston Avenue

886 East Livingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

886 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Livingston Park North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent the right side of this beautifully updated duplex. Inside, beautiful laminate floors with freshly painted walls, crisp white trim & solid doors. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home features new cabinets and black appliances, electric range. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms with large windows & lots of natural light. Washer & dryer hookup in unfinished basement. Off-street parking space for your car behind the house.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 886 East Livingston Avenue have any available units?
886 East Livingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 886 East Livingston Avenue have?
Some of 886 East Livingston Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 886 East Livingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
886 East Livingston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 886 East Livingston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 886 East Livingston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 886 East Livingston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 886 East Livingston Avenue offers parking.
Does 886 East Livingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 886 East Livingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 886 East Livingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 886 East Livingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 886 East Livingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 886 East Livingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 886 East Livingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 886 East Livingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
