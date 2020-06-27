886 East Livingston Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent the right side of this beautifully updated duplex. Inside, beautiful laminate floors with freshly painted walls, crisp white trim & solid doors. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home features new cabinets and black appliances, electric range. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms with large windows & lots of natural light. Washer & dryer hookup in unfinished basement. Off-street parking space for your car behind the house.

Contact us to schedule a showing.