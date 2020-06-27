886 East Livingston Avenue

Amenities
Rent the right side of this beautifully updated duplex. Inside, beautiful laminate floors with freshly painted walls, crisp white trim & solid doors. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home features new cabinets and black appliances, electric range. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms with large windows & lots of natural light. Washer & dryer hookup in unfinished basement. Off-street parking space for your car behind the house.
