882 Miller Avenue

ABOUT
Owner spared no expense renovating this beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths! Centrally located, close to highways, fully fenced in backyard and 1 car garage. This home also includes beautiful original hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, fresh paint, completely updated bathrooms, new carpet and flooring throughout. Modern updates with all the original charm and character!
FEATURES
- Close proximity to almost everything!
- Full basement
- Original charm and craftmanship
- Front Porch
- 1-Car Garage
LIVING SPACE
- Hardwood Flooring
- Decorative fireplace
KITCHEN
- SS appliances
- Granite surface counter tops
PET POLICY
- No pets
Section 8
- No
RENT
$1175/month
RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.
No Evictions in the last 3 years.
Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1175 X 3= $3525 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy as "additionally insured".
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
SHOWING INFO: Please call/text listed agent with information regarding above rental criteria.
