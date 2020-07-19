882 Miller Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

ABOUT

Owner spared no expense renovating this beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths! Centrally located, close to highways, fully fenced in backyard and 1 car garage. This home also includes beautiful original hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, fresh paint, completely updated bathrooms, new carpet and flooring throughout. Modern updates with all the original charm and character!



FEATURES

- Close proximity to almost everything!

- Full basement

- Original charm and craftmanship

- Front Porch

- 1-Car Garage



LIVING SPACE

- Hardwood Flooring

- Decorative fireplace



KITCHEN

- SS appliances

- Granite surface counter tops



PET POLICY

- No pets



Section 8

- No



RENT

$1175/month



RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.



No Evictions in the last 3 years.



Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1175 X 3= $3525 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of

$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy as "additionally insured".



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.



SHOWING INFO: Please call/text listed agent with information regarding above rental criteria.



Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE