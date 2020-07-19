All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

882 Miller Avenue

882 Miller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

882 Miller Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Driving Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
ABOUT
Owner spared no expense renovating this beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths! Centrally located, close to highways, fully fenced in backyard and 1 car garage. This home also includes beautiful original hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, fresh paint, completely updated bathrooms, new carpet and flooring throughout. Modern updates with all the original charm and character!

FEATURES
- Close proximity to almost everything!
- Full basement
- Original charm and craftmanship
- Front Porch
- 1-Car Garage

LIVING SPACE
- Hardwood Flooring
- Decorative fireplace

KITCHEN
- SS appliances
- Granite surface counter tops

PET POLICY
- No pets

Section 8
- No

RENT
$1175/month

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

No Evictions in the last 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1175 X 3= $3525 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy as "additionally insured".

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

SHOWING INFO: Please call/text listed agent with information regarding above rental criteria.

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 882 Miller Avenue have any available units?
882 Miller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 882 Miller Avenue have?
Some of 882 Miller Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 882 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
882 Miller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 882 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 882 Miller Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 882 Miller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 882 Miller Avenue offers parking.
Does 882 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 882 Miller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 882 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 882 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 882 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 882 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 882 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 882 Miller Avenue has units with dishwashers.
