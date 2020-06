Amenities

4 BEDROOM BEAUTIFUL HOME - FOR RENT! 2800 monthly. 87 W. Frankfort St. Columbus, Oh. Ready for move in the first week of September! Beautiful hardwood flooring, exposed brick walls. Open concept! Kitchen has been remodeled, new cabinetry, back-splash, appliances, and has an ISLAND. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms! FINISHED Basement! Off street parking! Location is great.



Call Bailey today for a showing 614-949-3624



