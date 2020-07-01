All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 855 Wetmore Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
855 Wetmore Rd
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

855 Wetmore Rd

855 Wetmore Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Maize-Morse
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

855 Wetmore Road, Columbus, OH 43224
Maize-Morse

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
sauna
Unique spanish style 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home - This Unique Spanish style home is nestled conveniently off of I-71 & Morse Rd. The spacious home offers a large tile front porch. As you make entry the first floor offers a spacious living room with bay windows for lost of natural sunlight. Hardwood flooring in the front living room, hallways and all bedrooms. The Master bedroom offers a large dual closet and desk area. The second bedroom is a split level with book shelves separating the levels. The third bedroom has a built in shelf with mirror. The kitchen offers lots of counter space and cabinets with pantry. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher included. The kitchen overlooks a very spacious dining area open to a large family rooms. Just off the dining area is a separate entertaining room with built in sauna. The basement has a fourth bedroom, middle room, and a flex room, separate laundry area with washer/dryer hook up, full bathroom, built in closest. Lots of storage space. Carport w/storage shed. Large back yard

Columbus City Schools
Easy access to I70
Minutes away from Downtown Columbus

**Pets - Small dogs only

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5620047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Wetmore Rd have any available units?
855 Wetmore Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 Wetmore Rd have?
Some of 855 Wetmore Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Wetmore Rd currently offering any rent specials?
855 Wetmore Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Wetmore Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 855 Wetmore Rd is pet friendly.
Does 855 Wetmore Rd offer parking?
Yes, 855 Wetmore Rd offers parking.
Does 855 Wetmore Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 Wetmore Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Wetmore Rd have a pool?
No, 855 Wetmore Rd does not have a pool.
Does 855 Wetmore Rd have accessible units?
No, 855 Wetmore Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Wetmore Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 Wetmore Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing