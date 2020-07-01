855 Wetmore Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking sauna

Unique spanish style 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home - This Unique Spanish style home is nestled conveniently off of I-71 & Morse Rd. The spacious home offers a large tile front porch. As you make entry the first floor offers a spacious living room with bay windows for lost of natural sunlight. Hardwood flooring in the front living room, hallways and all bedrooms. The Master bedroom offers a large dual closet and desk area. The second bedroom is a split level with book shelves separating the levels. The third bedroom has a built in shelf with mirror. The kitchen offers lots of counter space and cabinets with pantry. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher included. The kitchen overlooks a very spacious dining area open to a large family rooms. Just off the dining area is a separate entertaining room with built in sauna. The basement has a fourth bedroom, middle room, and a flex room, separate laundry area with washer/dryer hook up, full bathroom, built in closest. Lots of storage space. Carport w/storage shed. Large back yard



Columbus City Schools

Easy access to I70

Minutes away from Downtown Columbus



**Pets - Small dogs only



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Call us today to request an application



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5620047)