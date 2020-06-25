8497 Remington Hills Cir

Amenities

I am looking for someone to take over the remainder of my 8 month lease. It is a 550 Sq Ft 1-BR 1-BA 1-Living room apartment (see pics), one block from Short Vine Entertainment District and a short 10-minute walk to either UC campus, (Cincinnati, OHIO). In addition, the apartment is at a 5min walking distance to Krogers and many other restaurants and shops.



The rent is $780.00 per month (water and garbage included). Electric+gas and heat utilities are separate. The building has:

? attached paid parking space (theres ample street parking space up front as well)

? Laundry facility is coin operated and situated in the basement

? UC Shuttle Stop within 2 Blocks

? Pet friendly

? Quite area

? Big Windows

? Electronic Payments with rental agency

? 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

? Secure Entry



Serious inquiries only, as you will have to have a background check to sign the sublease with the Uptown Rentals.