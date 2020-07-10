All apartments in Columbus
8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:10 AM

8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1

8435 Cliffthorne Way · No Longer Available
Location

8435 Cliffthorne Way, Columbus, OH 43235
Olentangy High Bluffs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great two bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with partially finished basement which could be used as a third bedroom. garage parking, patio and first floor laundry hookups! Worthington Schools and ready to go! Pets are permitted on a case by case basis for an additional non-refundable pet fee of $250 and monthly pet rent of $25.
Great two bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with partially finished basement which could be used as a third bedroom. garage parking, patio and first floor laundry hookups! Worthington Schools and ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 have any available units?
8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 have?
Some of 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.

