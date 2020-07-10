8435 Cliffthorne Way - 1

Amenities
Great two bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with partially finished basement which could be used as a third bedroom. garage parking, patio and first floor laundry hookups! Worthington Schools and ready to go! Pets are permitted on a case by case basis for an additional non-refundable pet fee of $250 and monthly pet rent of $25.
