Last updated July 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321

842 S Washington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

842 S Washington Ave, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 2nd full month free. This one bedroom, 1 bath ranch apartment is newly renovated and ready for move in. Open living room and kitchen with granite and stainless. Everything is less than a year old. Double sinks and beautiful finishes in the deluxe bath. Washer and dryer included. One parking spot out side the door and plenty of on street parking. Close to all of the new restaurants and businesses on Parsons Ave and German Village!. Just a beautiful unit in a fabulous location. See it today!! No smoking please. Cat or dog with approval and additional fee. NO aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 have any available units?
842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 have?
Some of 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 currently offering any rent specials?
842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 is pet friendly.
Does 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 offer parking?
Yes, 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 offers parking.
Does 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 have a pool?
No, 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 does not have a pool.
Does 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 have accessible units?
No, 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 does not have accessible units.
Does 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 South Washington Avenue Columbus Oh 43206-2321 does not have units with dishwashers.

