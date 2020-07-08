84 S Central Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

YOUTUBE INSIDE: (https://youtu.be/ze2ojPhBJZE )This house has perfectly combined all modern amenities while preserving the historic charm. The best of both worlds! The grand foyer features the original staircase. The kitchen is equipped with stunning granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. The upstairs features a hall bath, two bedrooms, and a private master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, his & hers closets, and a walk up finished attic. This house has it all! Energy efficient items include furnace, hot water heater, Low-E glass windows,