Columbus, OH
84 S Central Ave
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:57 AM

84 S Central Ave

84 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

84 Central Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
YOUTUBE INSIDE: (https://youtu.be/ze2ojPhBJZE )This house has perfectly combined all modern amenities while preserving the historic charm. The best of both worlds! The grand foyer features the original staircase. The kitchen is equipped with stunning granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. The upstairs features a hall bath, two bedrooms, and a private master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, his & hers closets, and a walk up finished attic. This house has it all! Energy efficient items include furnace, hot water heater, Low-E glass windows,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 S Central Ave have any available units?
84 S Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 S Central Ave have?
Some of 84 S Central Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 S Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
84 S Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 S Central Ave pet-friendly?
No, 84 S Central Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 84 S Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 84 S Central Ave offers parking.
Does 84 S Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 S Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 S Central Ave have a pool?
No, 84 S Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 84 S Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 84 S Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 84 S Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 S Central Ave has units with dishwashers.

