Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

3 bedroom, 1 bath, Half a Double. Kitchen Has Plenty of Cabinet Space, Stove Included, Hardwood Floors throughout unit, W/D Connection, Carpet in the Master Bedroom, Overhead Lighting & Off-Street Parking. Pets are ok for an additional fee.



This house is available to rent for $845/monthly

Tenant Responsible for Gas, Electric & $50.00/per month for Water



Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8