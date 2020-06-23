All apartments in Columbus
8321 Talia Court - 1
Last updated March 8 2020 at 10:49 PM

8321 Talia Court - 1

8321 Talia Court · No Longer Available
Location

8321 Talia Court, Columbus, OH 43081
Seven Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Updated three bed, 2.5 bath with loft in Olentangy Schools. All new flooring throughout, new paint, new granite counters and new SS appliances. Master has two walk-in closets. Unfinished full basement perfect for storage! Avaialble npw!! Pets negotiable with an additional non refundable pet fee and additional monthly pet rent.
Updated three bed, 2.5 bath with loft in Olentangy Schools. All new flooring throughout, new paint, new granite counters and new SS appliances. Master has two walk-in closets. Unfinished full basement perfect for storage! Avaialble npw!! Pets negotiable with an additional non refundable pet fee and additional monthly pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8321 Talia Court - 1 have any available units?
8321 Talia Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 8321 Talia Court - 1 have?
Some of 8321 Talia Court - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8321 Talia Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8321 Talia Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8321 Talia Court - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8321 Talia Court - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8321 Talia Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8321 Talia Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 8321 Talia Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8321 Talia Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8321 Talia Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 8321 Talia Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8321 Talia Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8321 Talia Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8321 Talia Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8321 Talia Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
