8321 Talia Court - 1

Amenities
Updated three bed, 2.5 bath with loft in Olentangy Schools. All new flooring throughout, new paint, new granite counters and new SS appliances. Master has two walk-in closets. Unfinished full basement perfect for storage! Avaialble npw!! Pets negotiable with an additional non refundable pet fee and additional monthly pet rent.
Updated three bed, 2.5 bath with loft in Olentangy Schools. All new flooring throughout, new paint, new granite counters and new SS appliances. Master has two walk-in closets. Unfinished full basement perfect for storage! Avaialble npw!! Pets negotiable with an additional non refundable pet fee and additional monthly pet rent.