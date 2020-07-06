832 Noddymill Lane West - 1

Amenities
What a magnificent opportunity to enjoy a spacious 2 bedroom townhouse with a full finished basement and no yard maintenance all in the Worthington School District!
Inside this well-maintained end unit you'll find 2 gracious bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, full finished basement with washer and dryer included, 2 living spaces, a patio, 2 dedicated parking spots and your water bill included with your rent. All of this for just $1175/month!
FEATURES
- 2 parking spots
- Central A/C
- W/D included
- Patio
- Worthington Schools
LIVING SPACE
- Additional living space in finished basement
- Eat-in kitchen
- 1.5 bathrooms
KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
PET POLICY
- Negotiable
SECTION 8
- No
RENT
- $1250/month including water
QUALIFICATIONS
All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:
1) No Evictions in the last 3 years
2) Criminal history
3) Credit history
4) Total household income at least 3x rent amount
Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.
**If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification. Applicants are also encouraged to verify school district.**