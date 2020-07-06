All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
832 Noddymill Lane West - 1
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:51 PM

832 Noddymill Lane West - 1

832 Noddymill Lane West · No Longer Available
Location

832 Noddymill Lane West, Columbus, OH 43085
Slate Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
What a magnificent opportunity to enjoy a spacious 2 bedroom townhouse with a full finished basement and no yard maintenance all in the Worthington School District!

Inside this well-maintained end unit you'll find 2 gracious bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, full finished basement with washer and dryer included, 2 living spaces, a patio, 2 dedicated parking spots and your water bill included with your rent. All of this for just $1175/month!

FEATURES

- 2 parking spots

- Central A/C

- W/D included

- Patio

- Worthington Schools

LIVING SPACE

- Additional living space in finished basement

- Eat-in kitchen

- 1.5 bathrooms

KITCHEN

- Range

- Refrigerator

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

PET POLICY

- Negotiable

SECTION 8

- No

RENT

- $1250/month including water

QUALIFICATIONS

All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:

1) No Evictions in the last 3 years

2) Criminal history

3) Credit history

4) Total household income at least 3x rent amount

Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.

**If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification. Applicants are also encouraged to verify school district.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 have any available units?
832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 have?
Some of 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 offers parking.
Does 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 have a pool?
No, 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 have accessible units?
No, 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Noddymill Lane West - 1 has units with dishwashers.

