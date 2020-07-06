832 Noddymill Lane West - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

What a magnificent opportunity to enjoy a spacious 2 bedroom townhouse with a full finished basement and no yard maintenance all in the Worthington School District!



Inside this well-maintained end unit you'll find 2 gracious bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, full finished basement with washer and dryer included, 2 living spaces, a patio, 2 dedicated parking spots and your water bill included with your rent. All of this for just $1175/month!



FEATURES



- 2 parking spots



- Central A/C



- W/D included



- Patio



- Worthington Schools



LIVING SPACE



- Additional living space in finished basement



- Eat-in kitchen



- 1.5 bathrooms



KITCHEN



- Range



- Refrigerator



- Dishwasher



- Microwave



PET POLICY



- Negotiable



SECTION 8



- No



RENT



- $1250/month including water



QUALIFICATIONS



All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:



1) No Evictions in the last 3 years



2) Criminal history



3) Credit history



4) Total household income at least 3x rent amount



Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.



**If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification. Applicants are also encouraged to verify school district.**