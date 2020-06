Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Detached Condo for Rent in Olentangy Schools with close proximity to Polaris Parkway and easy access to I-71 and 270. This unit is just minutes from the Chase Corp Center. This 2-Story Home with attached 2 car garage offers new carpet and flooring as well as upgraded fixtures throughout. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, private bath with double sinks and vaulted ceilings. The first floor layout is very open with painted white cabinets and a separate eating space.