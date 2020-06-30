All apartments in Columbus
83 North Burgess Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:25 PM

83 North Burgess Avenue

83 Burgess Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

83 Burgess Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Columbus is now available for move-in! This property features a great front porch, beautiful vinyl plank flooring, updated bathrooms and built-in bookshelves! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Screen-in back patio! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 North Burgess Avenue have any available units?
83 North Burgess Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 83 North Burgess Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
83 North Burgess Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 North Burgess Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 North Burgess Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 83 North Burgess Avenue offer parking?
No, 83 North Burgess Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 83 North Burgess Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 North Burgess Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 North Burgess Avenue have a pool?
No, 83 North Burgess Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 83 North Burgess Avenue have accessible units?
No, 83 North Burgess Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 83 North Burgess Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 North Burgess Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 North Burgess Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 North Burgess Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

