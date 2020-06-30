83 North Burgess Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Columbus is now available for move-in! This property features a great front porch, beautiful vinyl plank flooring, updated bathrooms and built-in bookshelves! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Screen-in back patio! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.